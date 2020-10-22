CM to declare open new agriculture office in Ng Machan today

KANOWIT: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to declare open the new Agriculture Dept office in Nanga Machan near here today.

The RM4 million office sits on a 1.2 ha site near Nanga Machan bazaar. It is among several new offices of the Agriculture Department in the state’s rural areas.

The department is stepping up efforts to modernise the agriculture sector by conducting an extension programmes. It is also introducing new programmes and activities to help farmers and breeders generate more income.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is also Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development visited the office to see for himself the preparations for its opening yesterday morning.

He was joined by Machan assemblyman Allan Siden, the ministry’s permanent secretary Edwin Abit and director of Agriculture Department Dr Alvin Chai.

The chief minister is also expected to announce some goodies to farmers and breeders in Machan constituency during the ceremony.