Concern over rotting ceiling at indoor stadium

KAPIT: Several members of the public here have expressed concern over the condition of the wooden exterior ceiling of Bletih Indoor Stadium.

They say a section of the ceiling appears to be rotting and poses danger to those who use the facility for sports activities, as it could collapse at anytime.

“We hope the agency in charge of the stadium carries out proper maintenance to ensure the safety of those who come here,” said a regular stadium-goer, who preferred not to be named.

As the only sports stadium in Kapit, Bletih Indoor Stadium is usually fully booked by badminton and futsal players, from noon till evening daily.

Regular folk tend to book the hall from noon till late afternoon, followed by mostly civil servants after office hours till late evening.