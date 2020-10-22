Covid-19: 1 new case classified as local transmission detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Oct 22): Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 case today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 770, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update press statement, SDMC said Case 770 was a local transmission case reported in Kuching, involving a senior citizen, who tested positive for the virus after being admitted to a hospital.

“This case was also detected through contact tracing from a past Covid-19 positive case. The index case for this new infection was Case 768, which was detected on Oct 18 through symptomatic screening,” said SDMC.

SDMC added that the results of the rT-PCR test on Oct 18 for the new case came back negative on Oct 19, but the case complained about having fever-like symptoms, with a cough since Oct 14.

The case was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Oct 21.

“During the admission, the case was taken rT-PCR swab and the result came back positive for Covid-19 today (Oct 22). The screening using RTK Antigen also found the case to be reactive to IgG and IgM,” explained SDMC.

It said the case had a history of diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia, adding that contact tracing for the case was being proactively carried out.

SDMC said SGH recorded nine new recoveries and discharged cases today, bringing the recovered and discharged tally to 718 cases or 93.25 per cent of the total number of infections.

“The number of cases that are still being treated at hospitals are 33 with 19 cases in SGH, with seven cases each at Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital.

“No patients are currently receiving treatment at intensive care units (ICU). No fatalities were reported, with the number of deaths in the state remaining unchanged at 19 cases or 2.47 per cent of the total cases,” it added.