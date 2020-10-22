EMCO at Anjung Teduh, Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu from Oct 24

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): The government will be implementing Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Anjung Teduh located at Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu, Sabah effective Oct 24 to Nov 6.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO aimed containing the spread of Covid-19, will involve 554 unit of houses and 4,629 residents.

“All residents are required to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) and are not allowed to go in and out of the area except in emergency cases such as death or accident.

“The sundry shops in the village are allowed to operate from 6 am to 6 pm for residents to purchase the necessary items,” he told a media conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) is also conducting targeted screening on residents in the area. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —