Enlightening JKKK members on functions of govt agencies

SARIKEI: A total of 185 village and longhouse security and development committee (JKKK) members attended a Community Policing programme organised by Sarikei District Office at Sarikei Central Hall here yesterday.

The main objective of the programme was to provide a platform for the JKKK members to understand the functions of various agencies and find out how they could collaborate to ensure effectiveness and efficiency of their services to the community.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, who officiated at the opening ceremony of the programme, commended Sarikei District Office for organising such a meaningful programme.

He hoped the participants would translate the knowledge gained from the programme into action as he believed it could contribute towards harmony and unity in the community.

He also reminded the people to stay safe from Covid-19 by practising the new normal and strictly observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

The participating agencies which shared information through talks were Sarikei District Office (on Community Policing); Unity Department (Volunteers Patrol Scheme); Fire and Rescue Department (Community Emergency Response Team); Health Department (Public Health Awareness); National Anti-Drug Agency (Drug Abuse Awareness); Police (Security and Enforcement) and Veterinary Department (Rabies).

Among those present were Sarikei district officer Christopher Ranggau Unting, Temenggong Awangku Ibrahim Awangku Hossain, Temenggong Lau Hieng Ping and other local community leaders.