Former FGV Holdings senior general manager charged with accepting RM10,000 in gratification

SHAH ALAM: A former senior general manager of FGV Holdings Berhad was charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with accepting RM10,000 in gratification in connection with the appointment of a company to do audit work to obtain the International Sustainable Carbon Certification (ISCC) for FGV Palm Industries Sdn Bhd.

Norazam Abdul Hameed, 52, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out to him before Judge Rihaida Rafie.

He was charged with accepting the gratification from one Mohd Rizal Md Kassim as an inducement to recommend Syarikat MRA Sustainable Solution to carry out ISCC audit on eight palm oil mills, namely Kompleks Keratong 9, Kompleks Palong Timur, Kompleks Maokil, Kompleks Bukit Sagu, Kompleks Lepar Hilir, Kompleks Serting Hilir, Kompleks Lepar Utara 06 and Kompleks Serting which belonged to FGV Palm Industries Sdn Bhd.

The offence was allegedly committed at a carpark at Jalan Prima Saujana 2/1, Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang , between 10.45am and 11.05am on March 2, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety and to report himself at the MACC office one a month, as well as to surrender his passport to the court. It also set Nov 20 for mention.

The court also allowed an application by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Nor Diana Nor Azwa, to transfer the case to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for further proceedings.

On Tuesday, Norazam, represented by lawyer Mohd Hisyam Mad Nen, was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with agreeing to accept RM10,000 in gratification from the same person and for the same purpose. — Bernama