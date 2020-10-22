Labuan’s Saguking cluster ‘illegal routes’ closed

LABUAN: All illegal routes, in and out of the two squatter water settlements of Saguking Laut and Sebor Baru, which are now under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), have been identified and closed with barbed wire.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the illegal routes included the water areas towards the open sea and on land.

“As today (yesterday) is the first day of these two settlements being under the EMCO, we have deployed adequate personnel to be on standby at the three police control posts that people use to enter the settlements.

“We have also identified and closed the illegal routes used by certain people in the settlements to get to the sea and other parts near the town centre,” he told reporters after monitoring the situation at the main entrance to the settlements near the Saguking Commercial Building here yesterday.

The government has imposed the EMCO in Saguking Laut and Sebor Baru in Labuan from Oct 21 to Nov 3.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the 14-day EMCO was aimed at controlling public movement in the two settlements and to facilitate Covid-19 screening by the Ministry of Health.

The screening will involve 8,062 people and they have also been instructed to adhere to the Home Surveillance Order and to wear the surveillance wristband.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Farid advised the local community not to be unduly worried or panic over the EMCO in the settlements.

“We have adequate personnel to guard the settlements…we are not allowing anyone to enter or exit the settlements. Our personnel will be on 24-hour standby at the three control posts,” he said.

On the presence of undocumented migrants in the settlements, Muhamad Farid said the ongoing efforts by the local enforcement agencies to resolve the problem would continue and not only during the movement restriction exercise. Labuan is under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from Oct 17 to 31, with 160 positive cases reported on Tuesday. — Bernama