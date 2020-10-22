Limbang Division authorities tighten border security measures

LAWAS: Limbang Division Disaster Management Committee is keeping a close watch on Lawas waters and the state border to stop outsiders from entering the state in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chairman Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, who is also Limbang Resident, said this concern has been communicated to relevant authorities as part of its border security tightening measures.

He noted that there is local unease over the possibility of Covid-infected outsiders landing in beaches or fishing villages on boats from Labuan and neighbouring Sipitang.

“ We welcome public feedback of what is happening on the situation in border areas involving places such as Merapok on land and fishing villages along the coast of Lawas, “ he said.

Sabah has become the state with the most number of Covid-19 transmissions in the country following the conclusion of its recent state election.

As on Oct 20, with 6,017 cases in Sabah and 83 cases in Labuan, the Ministry of Health has imposed the Conditional Movement Control Order as a preventive measure against its transmission in the state which shares a border with Sarawak in Lawas.

According to Ahmad Denney, the authorities are also monitoring the illegal crossing routes known as “ rat routes” between Sabah and Sarawak.

The State Disaster Management Committee ( SDMC) has beefed up the strength of the General Operations Force ( GOF) to 26 officers and men at the border in Merapok.

“SDMC has sent reinforcement or 13 officers and men and this will raise the monitoring level against illegal entry through the ‘jalan tikus’ between Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

The Malaysian Army at its Ba kelalan border posts, he added, are also tasked to keep outsiders from crossing the border into Sarawak from East Kalimantan.

The divisional committee has tightened up requirements for those entering from Sabah and only those with police permit are allowed to enter the state.

This applies to those in the critical industries or emergencies. Negative results for Covid-19 swab tests is a pre-requisite for vehicle drivers in those sectors allowed.