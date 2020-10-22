Man fails to return home from fishing trip

SARIKEI: A missing person report has been lodged at the police station here by a 27-year-old woman after her father failed to return from a fishing trip to Sungai Mawa in Sungai Rusa area near here on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report lodged by Liong Siaw Hua, her father Leong Kheng Onn, 72, had set off from their home on a motorcycle to his usual fishing spot at Sungai Mawa around 5.00pm.

When her father failed to return home by 9.00pm, she became worried and tried to contact his friends to check whether he was with them.

However, none of her father’s friends knew of his whereabouts and equally worried, they helped her to look for her father, Siaw Hua said in her report, adding after a while they spotted her father’s motorcycle at his usual fishing spot.

They also found her father’s slippers and fishing gear at the same place, but unfortunately there was no sign of him around, she narrated.

As her father still failed to show up the next morning and fearing that he might have fallen into the river, she decided to lodge a report at the police station around 7.00am yesterday, Siaw Hua explained.

Meanwhile, Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), on being informed of the incident at 7.30am yesterday, responded by dispatching a team of four men to the scene.

After gathering information from the missing man’s family members, his men together with four policemen and 20 villagers started a search and rescue (SAR) operation around the area at 8.00am, Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin said.

“Today (yesterday) the SAR teams conduct search both on land and in the river covering a radius of five kilometres,” Mahmudin said.