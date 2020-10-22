More can be done to improve quality of projects — Dr Abdul Rahman

LIMBANG: The implementation of Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects in Limbang is satisfactory but the quality of completed projects could be better, noted Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

He stressed that it is imperative that projects are completed on schedule and of good quality that would benefit the community in the long term.

Dr Abdul Rahman said he had come across some projects failing to meet the quality standards and there were defects even before villagers could make use of the facilities.

Thus, he called on the implementing agencies to closely monitor the rollout of RTP projects and ensure that they are done to the best standard according to the allocated funds by the state government.

“The standard is satisfactory but not excellent so far, and there is room for improvement in quality such as by ensuring that the paint does not peel off here and there,” he said during his working visit to Kampung Benuas community hall project site.

He was accompanied by Limbang deputy Resident Sebi Abang.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said the RM400,000 community hall project was to be carried out in two phases and it included badminton courts and a stage.

He said attention will be given to build more community halls – in Kampung Meragang, Bulantak and Merambut – which also require other infrastructure such as roads which are currently under construction.

A bigger community hall in Kampung Pahlawan was built at a cost of RM1 million and has four badminton courts and a stage while the one in Kampung Pabahanan is smaller and costs RM600,000.

“We will focus on the remaining areas which are still yet to be accessible by road but 90 per cent of areas in Bukit Kota constituency are already provided with basic infrastructures and amenities now,” he said.

He added this showed the commitment of the GPS state government to improve rural areas.

He said more programmes and projects to raise economic growth, encourage entrepreneurship and promote small and medium industry and other sectors in Limbang are in the pipeline.

In this respect, he added, it is imperative that the people continue to support the GPS in the coming state election to continue this development agenda and prevent disruption of its momentum.