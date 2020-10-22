Opposition leaders insist S’wak polls wait until Covid-19 threat subsides

KUCHING (Oct 22): Opposition leaders have insisted that the Sarawak state election must not be held when Covid-19 cases in the country remain at a worrying level, as it was too big a risk to the health and safety of the people.

Rejecting Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing’s suggestion that campaign rallies be banned and non-Sarawakians prohibited from participating in the state polls if the election was held now, they asserted that there was no rush to dissolve the state assembly.

DAP youth secretary Dr Kelvin Yii said immigration control during the polls would be a major concern as the state could not limit those coming, especially those on official duty under the Election Commission, police or other enforcement and government agencies.

He believed that to run an election in the biggest state in Malaysia, a huge amount of manpower would have to be mobilised from Sabah and even Semenanjung Malaysia, increasing the risk of import cases and worst still, spreading the virus in rural areas where healthcare facilities were lacking.

“On top of that, how about Sarawakians working in Sabah and West Malaysia? Are we going to block them from coming back and deny their right to vote?,” the Bandar Kuching MP asked.

He said in the Sabah snap polls last month, the Election Commission (EC) had set standard operating procedures (SOP) but there was poor compliance, even among the political leaders, and this had contributed to the current surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“How can we guarantee proper enforcement or compliance to SOP if an election is held now in Sarawak?,” he said when contacted.

Yii pointed out that the state government’s mandate would end in June 2021, and after that the EC could call an election within 60 days which means the state election could be held as late as August 2021.

“So I see no reason why we need to expedite an election to even this year when the number of Covid-19 cases is so high all around us,” he said.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary general George Lo felt that the suggestion to ban election election rallies could put the incumbent government at an advantage.

He said that if Masing was concerned for the health and safety of Sarawakians, he would have called for the election to be deferred.

He said the state election should be delayed to the end of the term of the current state legislative assembly (DUN) as different vaccines around the world were in the final stages of trial.

“There is a hope that a vaccine may be available by the first quarter of 2021. If the GPS government calls an early election now, it would be reckless and would expose the people of Sarawak to risk of infection and death,” he said.

Masing, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak president, had earlier today suggested banning public rallies when contacted by The Borneo Post over the possibility of the state polls being held now when the number of Covid-19 cases in the country were escalating.

He also said that the state’s would be closed to non-Sarawakians for the duration of the polls and those who must enter the state must be quarantined at their own cost.

Masing believed that with stringent standard operating procedures in place and strictly enforced, the polls could be held safely as could be seen in Singapore, South Korea and New Zealand which had their elections recently amid the pandemic.

Yii, however, said Sarawak should not use the Singapore and New Zealand polls recently to justify holding the state polls.

Singapore, he said, was a small country and only the local workforce was used in the polls.

As for New Zealand, Yii said the country had postponed their election when their numbers were high and only had it when the cases fell to zero for the whole country over a period of time.

“That is why, I urge the State government not to take the lives of Sarawakians lightly. While they may have a political advantage for calling an early election, a caring government will always prioritise the lives of the people first and foremost,” he said.