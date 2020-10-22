Sagah wants PPNS to be main anchor company in Sarawak’s agricultural sector by 2030

KUCHING (Oct 22): Assistant Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn wants Sarawak State Farmers’ Organisation (PPNS) to become one of the main anchor companies in the agricultural sector in Sarawak by the year 2030.

He said members of PPNS, including Area Farmers’ Organisations (PPK), must change their mindset to be more corporate and profit-driven so that they would be able to be independent from private anchor companies and become their own anchor companies.

“Currently we (state government) still depend on the private sector for the anchor company because they have wider market networks. We are encouraging PPNS to strive to become an anchor company on its own.

“God willing, one day PPNS will be one of the biggest anchor companies in Sarawak by the year 2030. That is our hope,” he was speaking to reporters after launching PPNS’ 35th annual general meeting (AGM) here this morning.

He said as envisioned by the Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is his minister, Sarawak aims to become a nett food and agricultural products exporter by the year 2030.

But to realise that, Sagah said farmers who are members of PPNS and PPK must change their mindset to a more corporate culture and to focus on marketing their agricultural produce or products not just locally, but also outside of the state and even internationally.

“So as corporate bodies, PPNS and PPK must be more aggressive in their marketing so that it will be independent and become their own anchor company, and farmers would also be able to elevate their income,” he said.

Sagah added that the state government had also targeted that by the year 2030, not only Sarawak would become a nett food and agricultural products exporter, but also each farmer’s household would have an income of no less than RM6,000 per month.

Meanwhile, Assistant Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said if PPNS is able to generate profits and being market driven, more farmers in the state would sign up to become members, and thus this would make PPNS to become one of the main players in the agricultural sector in the state.

He said once PPNS has established itself to become one of the major players in the sector, then it would be able to become one of the anchor companies in the state, which is crucial to help small farmers to market their produce or products not just locally but also internationally.

This in turn would help elevate their household income, said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also PPNS chairman.

“When PPNS and PPK are able to prove that they can generate profit, I’m sure more farmers would sign up to become members. That is our intention. We want PPNS and PPK to become major players in this sector and help the government to realise its aspiration to become a nett exporter of food and agricultural products by the year 2030,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman added that Sarawak currently imports about RM4 billion worth of food products a year.