Sarawak’s agriculture to be modernised to tap export market, says Abang Johari

KANOWIT (Oct 22): Sarawak food products have huge potential for the export market but the state must transform its farming industry into a modern and more productive one, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said it was for this reason that the state government had allocated RM750 million to the Agriculture sector this year, besides opening up access to more farmland in the rural areas with the construction of roads.

He pointed out that the types of food products and agricultural produce being exported from Sarawak to Singapore, in particular, had been increasing.

“We have already sent our tilapia and silver patin fish from Batang Ai and live pigs to Singapore. And just last week we start selling our ‘midin’ (wild fern) there.

“Singapore is not the only market but our exporters should make full use of our

Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) there to reach out to more markets,” he said when opening the RM4 million Machan Agriculture Office at Nanga Machan today.

He suggested that local farmers, especially those living near the Sibu Airport, to start ‘midin’ cultivation on their land.

Abang Johari also said the government would continue to build more roads to open more good farming areas in the interiors.

“With a good road network, farmers could reach the markets. Outside buyers can travel to this area to buy their products and thus will indirectly boost local tourism,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that it was the state government’s target that by 2025 all rural areas would have water and power supplies delivered through Sarawak Rural Electrification Scheme (SARES) and Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (SAWAS).

At the function, Abang Johari announced an allocation of RM2 million to enhance agriculture development programmes and activities in Machan. He also announced RM3 million for the Machan riverfront beautification project.

Following requests from Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, the chief minister agreed for a road to be constructed to Ulu Machan areas.

The road would start from the bridge crossing the Machan river which was currently being constructed, he said.

Abang Johari, meanwhile, stressed it was important for Sarawakians to continue to maintain their strong unity.

“It helps us a lot when we have this unity which will strengthen the state government. This unity also has contributed greatly to our effort in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic where we had registered single digit case most of the time now,” he said.

Also present at the function were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.