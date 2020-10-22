Ting lauds SMK Lutong for environmental awareness activities

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Sebastian Ting said SMK Lutong has always been well-known for its success in many environmental awareness campaigns and competitions, whether at the inter-school, district, state or national levels.

“One of their biggest successes was winning the national level Mygeek Movement competition organised by Shell recently this year. They invented an environmental friendly device to cool down a house.

“They also did Sarawak proud a few years ago by being the second runner up in the ‘Petronas All About Youth’ competition by producing sandfly repellent using lemongrass,” he added.

He was speaking at the launch of an environmental programme organised jointly by Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and SMK Lutong here.

The programme, which was held in conjunction with National Environment Day, took place at Piasau Nature Reserve (PNR).

Also present were NREB controller Justine Jok Jau Emang, SMK Lutong Parent- Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Abau Nawing and former principal Michael Bus.

The assistant minister said he looked forward to see more similar if not greater achievements in the field of environmental education among the creative students of SMK Lutong.

Meanwhile, the whole programme was also broadcast directly from the venue to SMK Lutong to enable students to be part of the programme as well as to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Moreover, today’s programme also aims to give recognition to everyone who has contributed to the conservation and preservation of our environment through their participation in various activities and programmes conducted throughout the year, and the whole month,” said Ting.

These activities included eco-brick competition, environment infographic competition, vase making workshop as well as superhero and teaching aid creation competition using recycled materials.