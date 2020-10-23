Friday, October 23
3 men nabbed for allegedly assaulting student

One of the suspects (third left) detained to facilitate investigation.

MIRI: Three men who allegedly assaulted a student of a private higher education institution here were arrested by police Tuesday evening to assist in the investigation.

According to sources, the three suspects were arrested about 3pm following a police report lodged by the student. The incident allegedly happened inside the toilet at Marina Square here about 1.30pm Sunday.

The student sustained injuries on his body as a result of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

 

 

 

