3 men nabbed for allegedly assaulting student

MIRI: Three men who allegedly assaulted a student of a private higher education institution here were arrested by police Tuesday evening to assist in the investigation.
According to sources, the three suspects were arrested about 3pm following a police report lodged by the student. The incident allegedly happened inside the toilet at Marina Square here about 1.30pm Sunday.
The student sustained injuries on his body as a result of the incident.
The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.