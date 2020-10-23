Baru: Jiwa Murni’s Lawas-Ba Kelalan road project should be gazetted as state road

MIRI (Oct 23): The Lawas-Ba Kelalan road project, which came to a halt after two company directors were nabbed in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission probe last month, should be gazetted as state road and handed over to the Public Works Department, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said.

The move would ensure the road is safe and well maintained, he said in a statement after a recent inspection of the project, which is being undertaken by the Malaysian Armed Forces under its Jiwa Murni programme

“If the road is gazetted as a state road, the Works Ministry through MARIS (Malaysian Road Records Information System) can at least allocate funds to maintain the road,” said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu presidential council member.

Baru pointed out that the project, which the residents in the area had long hoped for, had been left idle after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrests.

“After the Jiwa Murni project was not carried out accordingly, it just was left as it is. The track is filled with mud, potholes and worst of all, it poses danger to motorists,” he said, asserting that the people had been waiting for the road promised to them by the government.

He also claimed that chemicals and premix from the project had been left unattended or either thrown in the valleys by the contractor soon after the MACC arrests were made.

“This is not not only an environmental hazard, affecting the lives of animals as well as fishes in our rivers and streams, but it also affects humans who are depending on the rivers for water supply,” said Baru.

He said he was informed by a Ba Kelalan resident, Isak Mutang, that the Natural Resources and Environmental Board (NREB) had given the contractor three months notice to clear and remove all the chemicals as well as hazardous products but this was not done.

Baru added that he had visited the site recently and assured the local community there that he would voice the matter in the next parliament sitting.

Baru was, however, happy to note that a private company operating in the area had come forward to continue the project.

He said the federal government had spent about RM100 million on the road for the benefit of the local population as well as four primary schools, clinics and government personnel such as the security forces in the sub district of Lawas.

The two directors were arrested by MACC in its investigation into the alleged falsification of claims for Jiwa Murni rural road projects worth RM800 million in Miri, Kapit, Ba Kelalan, Limbang and Belaga.

The two men have been released on bail.