Bersatu hopes no party will trigger political polemics

IPOH: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) hopes that no party will trigger political polemics so that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government can concentrate on running the country smoothly to ensure the people’s well-being.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the party welcomed the political ceasefire announced by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Wednesday.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Perak Menteri Besar, said that presently Malaysians were hoping for assistance and support from the government in all aspects, especially when faced with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope there will be no more leaders claiming this and that, or even taking up the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s time to seek an audience, (claiming) to form a government and so on.

“Apart from that, the people also want to know how the government plans to revive the economy, create employment and business opportunities and so on.

So this is the focus that all leaders should welcome,” he said in a press conference after presenting incentives to the state hockey and cricket teams here yesterday.

On Wednesday, Ahmad Zahid, in a statement, explained that Umno will hold a political ceasefire as a show of support for the PN government in its effort to focus on helping the people, as the country is faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic downturn. — Bernama