BKSS granted to eligible recipients based on latest list from IRB, says CM

KUCHING (Oct 23): The Sarawak government will grant the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) aid to eligible recipients based on the latest list from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said some recipients, who were eligible for the previous aid, might not be eligible for the latest aid because their status may have changed after IRB updated its list.

“We have to update the list because some of the recipients’ information is outdated. For example, a single B40 (low income) recipient may be eligible at first.

“But when IRB updated its list, the recipient happens to be a director of a company according to Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) record, thus he is not B40 anymore even though he is still single,” he said after announcing the BKSS 4.0 earlier this morning.

He was responding to reporters asking why some recipients who were eligible for the aid in the beginning, or have been eligible for Prihatin, were not eligible for the following round of aid.

Abang Johari said the state government had to follow the criteria and the list updated by IRB.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion explained that IRB updates its list of aid recipients when each BKSS was initiated.

He said the status of some recipients might change during the update, and thus some of them may not be eligible anymore for the aid.

“The IRB updates its list based on data from almost 20 other agencies. So when the list has been updated, several recipients may not be eligible anymore to receive the BKSS aid,” said Jaul.