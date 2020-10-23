Community leaders, village heads advised to take initiatives to improve service

KUCHING: Community leaders and village heads need to take various additional initiatives to provide the best service that will bring benefits to the community.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said this is important to avoid complete dependence on government agencies.

According to him, reliance on government agencies can make service to the community difficult to implement effectively in terms of allocation.

“We have initiatives included in organising leadership seminars to improve knowledge and leadership. We can also share information and strengthen friendships,” he said.

He gave this advice when addressing the closing ceremony of the Leadership Seminar for Pantai Damai constituency which was attended by 49 community leaders and village heads from Pantai Damai constituency at Wisma Pelita here yesterday.

A total of five papers were presented including ‘Land Code’ by the Land and Survey Department, ‘Community Project, Village Road Maintenance, Drainage, Landscape & Garbage Collection’ by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

The other two papers were on ‘Introduction to Islamic Family Law’ by the Sarawak Syarie Lawyers Association and ‘Law & Enforcement of Drug Symptoms’ by the Kuching District Police Headquarters.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also the Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply), explained that every community leader must also be open-minded and ready to accept changes.

“There are many new developments that have been arranged and announced by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to accelerate development.

“We need to be open-minded to accept new developments in various fields,” he said.

Also present were Kuching district officer Awang Yusup Awang Mostapha and Kuching North Pemanca, Rashidi Junai.