Covid-19: 2 new local infections emerge in Kuching, involving cake seller and Chinese national

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded two new locally transmitted positive Covid-19 cases in Kuching district today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 772, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Case 771 is a local cake seller here who was found positive for the disease after undergoing self-screening at a private hospital here on Oct 22, after complaining of difficulty sleeping.

The man has no history of overseas travel and has not gone to any Covid-19 high risk areas, nor has he been in contact with any other positive cases.

Case 772 is a woman — a Chinese national who went for a screening at a private hospital here as she needed to fly back to China.

She went for the screening on Oct 22 and was found to be positive for Covid-19 on the same day. She was asymptomatic.

The woman has no history of overseas travel prior nor has she visited any Covid-19 high risk areas.

The source of infection for both cases is still being investigated, and has been classified as local infections for now.

Meanwhile, Lubok Antu District today has been declared a green zone as it joins 37 other districts in the state after no new cases were reported from the district over the past 14 days.

Kuching and Bintulu districts remain as yellow zones.

Additionally, three recovery cases have been recorded in the state today, where one is from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and two from Bintulu Hospital.

All in all, 721 cases or 93.39 per cent of all cases in the state have recovered from Covid-19 to date.

The remaining 32 cases are still being treated in hospitals where 20 are in SGH, seven in Miri Hospital and five in Bintulu Hospital.

No cases are being treated in intensive care units (ICU) at the moment. Sarawak’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.46 per cent.

There are currently two active clusters in the state — the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster in Kuching District with 12 cases and the Putra Cluster in Bintulu District with six cases.