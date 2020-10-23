Duo compounded RM1,000 each for defying RMCO SOPs

SIBU (Oct 23): Two individuals were each slapped with a RM1,000 compound for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) last night.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the duo were arrested at an entertainment outlet at Jalan Lau King Howe at about 10.20pm last night.

He said they were detained during an integrated operation conducted by the police, Sibu Municipal Council and the Health Department.

“During the check, both men were found not complying with SOPs at the premises,” he said in a media statement.

He said they were charged under Regulation 3 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Regulations (Measures in Local Infected Area)(No.8) 2020.

Stanley added that police would continue to take stern action against those who do not observe the SOPs in the nation’s effort to break the infection chain of Covid-19.

He said the compound was to remind the members of the public to always adhere to the SOPs provided by the Health Ministry.

He said both of them were given 14 days to settle their summonses at the Sibu District Health Office.

Earlier, three other individuals were also compounded for smoking offenses during the operation.