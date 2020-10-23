Early breast cancer diagnosis key to higher chance of survival

BREAST cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide and it can be treated if detected early, with chances of survival highest when the diagnosis is done at the early stage.

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this month, the Society for Cancer Awareness and Advocacy (SCAN) has put together motivational stories from survivors and patients to ignite awareness among the public of the importance of early detection and regular health checks.

SCAN was established in 2017 by a group of patients, survivors, caregivers, and concerned professionals, who were all affected by cancer personally.

This year, eight survivors shared their stories of healing, hope and lessons.

Learning acceptance

Desidre Wee, 39, said in the days before she found out her biopsy results, she had learned acceptance.

“Acceptance changed my attitude towards my diagnosis. We made a quick and decisive action to seek treatment. I had my surgery three weeks later. The second biopsy showed how fast cancer accelerated from Stage 1A to Stage 2B.

“Through acceptance, we were able to be decisive, rational, and clear-headed on how we should proceed,” she recalled.

Wee feels that her family has made it through the toughest times.

“Now we are looking forward to better times in the coming years,” she said.

A blessing

Wong Sing Dee, 53, was diagnosed with Stage 1B breast cancer 10 years ago.

She underwent two surgeries, radiotherapy, physiotherapy, chemotherapy, and five years of medication.

“It was a surprise blessing to me that opening up to share my cancer journey with my friends, family, and other cancer survivors led to a flood of love, prayers, practical home help, child-minding assistance, and emotional support from many dear people near and far.

“For once in my adult life as a strong, independent woman, I basked in endless love and care; my entire treatment was joyful, relaxing, and felt like a breeze,” she shared.

Not the end of the world

Juita Senawi, 63, received her cancer diagnosis in September 2017.

“Through reading and listening to advice from various doctors, I grew in my confidence to face my journey. I learned to accept the truth. With God’s will and blessing, I followed through all treatments successfully.

“My confidence has driven me to believe that having cancer is not the end of the world,” she said.

To those who are just beginning their own cancer journey, her advice is to live life by being active.

“Be happy. Share your knowledge and experience with others. Find your confidence,” she said.

Viewing life as a gift

Dr Fitri Suraya Mohamad, 50, was diagnosed with first stage breast cancer in September 2017.

“I have gone through 25 radiotherapy sessions, two surgeries, and have been prescribed Tamoxifen for five years.

“Life is not easy for many of us. However, if we view life as a gift, we will use our perseverance, confidence and mindfulness to do the best we can. We are all gifted by God for something. Each of us has a role to play in this wonderful world we live in,” she said.

Personally, she views cancer as a gift.

“Yes, it was painful to go through it, but it has opened so many new doors for me to find strength within myself and to become a better human being.

“I am more able to forge stronger friendships and closer family ties. Cancer, and all other painful occurrences in life, are not meant to make us fail, or lose, but rather to see how far we can fly,” she said.

Enjoying the little things

Kartika Barmawi, 45, was diagnosed in 2017 with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS), in which the cells lining the milk ducts of the breast had become cancerous, but they had not spread into surrounding breast tissue. She went through three surgeries and 15 radiotherapy sessions.

“When I found out I had cancer, it answered anxiety that I was already nursing for a long while before the actual diagnosis. I knew something was not right, but I could not place the root of my anxiety. When I gathered my strength to meet with a doctor, I was recommended to do a mammogram.

“The mammogram in December 2017 revealed the extensive calcifications, which were growing in many locations in my breast. With a biopsy done in early 2018, I sought further medical advice, which led to the series of surgeries I went through in February and April 2018, and one more in 2019. I have also been prescribed Tamoxifen for five years,” she shared.

Kartika’s advice to all women is to get checked each year, especially those who have reached the age of 40.

“Mammograms are commonly known to be painful, but the sessions are very swift, and you forget about the pain very quickly. Mammograms can detect most tumours.

“When you are informed, you can make better decisions. Talk to medical professionals, and weigh in on their advice. It helps to talk to those who have gone through it,” she said.

Hope shatters all fears

Sew Boon Lui, 53, has had cancer twice.

“I was diagnosed with Stage 3A in 2006. I went through a mastectomy, 20 radiotherapy sessions and eight chemotherapy cycles and was prescribed five years of hormonal medication.

“Life began to go on as normal after the treatments, but I had a relapse in 2017 – cancer has spread to my right lung, liver, and spine. I was put on Endocrine Targeted Therapy, on top of five sessions of palliative radiotherapy, microwave ablation procedure, and advanced radiotherapy,” she said.

Despite everything that has happened to her and living with metastatic breast cancer, Sew still believes that life is beautiful.

“Hope gives me a sense of purpose. Hope allows me to experience the meaning of life and living. No amount of cancer can shatter hope; hope shatters all fears. Living with courage and joyful anticipation are rewards that hope has brought for me,” she said.

Taking time to reflect

Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain, 63, was diagnosed with Stage 2B breast cancer on Hari Raya Eve in 2010.

“It was devastating news that came in an untimely manner. Since my diagnosis, I have gone through five surgeries, due to various complications over three years. I did six cycles of chemotherapy, three cycles of Zometa, and 33 radiotherapy sessions,” she shared.

Dayang Mariani’s advice to all women is to take the time to reflect.

“Love and appreciate the beauty of ‘I am still alive’, ‘I am still living’, and ‘I am still breathing’. These are little luxuries we must treasure and take care of, for our own sake.

“To love yourself is to experience happiness and security from within you. I believe that is the most productive thing you can do for yourself. It must come from within you. Those around you can only give you support and love. When you find love within yourself, only then you will be able to love others too,” she said.

One day at a time

Diagnosed with first stage triple negative breast cancer in 2009, 63-year-old Christina Thomas Mamora had a cancerous lump removed from her left breast and was treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

For her, taking one day at a time enables her to live every moment meaningfully.

“One of the most valuable lessons in life for me is to live the moment well and not to be anxious for tomorrow. Let tomorrow be anxious for itself and let the day’s troubles be sufficient for the day.

“As a long-term carer for two highly dependent seniors – my mother and my mother-in-law – life can be stressful and frustrating if we allow it to be. As a cancer survivor, I am forever grateful for this gift of life which I treasure every single day,” she said.

Mamora found joy in surrounding herself with the things she loves, such as books, cameras, and a collection of vintage sunglasses

“Working as a writer and book designer, my hands are full, and I leave no room to worry for tomorrow. In this way, life can be more meaningful,” she said.

On specific dates throughout the month, one motivational poster of each survivor has been published on SCAN’s official Facebook page.

Since its establishment, SCAN has worked hard to disseminate information and awareness about cancer, including the publication of a patient guidebook in 2019. SCAN also actively provides input to the state and federal budgets for cancer-related healthcare.

SCAN has opened a new way for new and current cancer patients as well as for carers of cancer patients to talk to someone who has gone through the journey with a special helpline on 082-387077, which operates on Tuesdays and Fridays from 2pm to 5pm.

To learn more of SCAN and its activities, follow its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scankch.