Fatimah: Bring back special taskforce dedicated to solving ‘stateless’ natives issue

KUCHING (Oct 23): The special taskforce to overcome the issues surrounding ‘stateless’ natives of Sarawak under the National Registration Department (NRD) should be brought back, said Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said that the taskforce, which was formed in 2016, includes a team to help rural natives obtain personal documents.

“For these cases, the children are born in the village but they did not obtain birth certificate as sometimes even their mothers do not have birth certificate. So, the village head or community leader will need to make a statutory declaration that the child was indeed born there, to enable them to obtain birth certificates,” she told a press conference after a meeting with NRD at her office today.

She reiterated that it was a child’s right to have a name and nationality, because without one, the child will be left outof many things in life, including education, healthcare, welfare and others.

Aside from that, these children will also be unable to go to school because they lack identification, and this in turn will affect the child’s self-esteem as well, she said.

Similarly, she also hope that the Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution will also be reinstated to speed up citizenship registration process, which was discontinued last year.

This is because the citizenship status of such babies being listed as ‘Not Known’, would make it difficult for adoptive parents to bring the children out of Sarawak, owing to them being ‘stateless’, she said.

Other reasons why the citizenship was applied under this article was due to illegitimate births with Malaysian father but foreign mothers, disorganised birth registration, children born to unmarried parents, or children abandoned by their birth mothers at the biological father’s family.

There were also cases where the adoptive parents only found out that their child’s birth certificate was not done properly or through the correct channel thus could not apply for a MyKad for the child.

“We plan to meet and discuss this with the Home Affairs Ministry but due to the current Covid-19 threat, we will write in to pursue it.”

Similarly, the Welfare Department can also help abandoned babies placed under the its protection to apply for citizenship documents so that it is easier for adoptive parents to adopt them.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said her ministry will be co-operating with NRD to help in distributing the one-off Bantuan Ibu Bersalin (BIB) and Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) forms at all 52 NRD branches statewide starting next month.

This means that parents can apply for both at the same time when they register the birth of their child at NRD. The EFS is a RM1,000 savings account for their child which only can be utilised when the child turns 18, she said.

She said that so far, 82 per cent or 17,901 out of 21,924 Sarawakian births have registered for EFS and 52 per cent of expectant mothers.

“The completed forms can then be returned to the 52 NRD branches, Welfare Department Division or District Offices, District Offices or the Ministy,” she said.

Present was NRD Sarawak operations assistant director Ramzi Ibrahim.