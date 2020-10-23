Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 down 4 sen, diesel unchanged

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 24 Oktober 2020 Sehingga 30 Oktober 2020. pic.twitter.com/tNM6UvUlWf — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) October 23, 2020

KUCHING (Oct 23): The price of petrol will go down by 4 sen this week, while the price of diesel remains unchanged.

The price of RON95 will go down by 4 sen to RM1.64 per litre, while RON97 will be priced at RM1.94 per litre.

The price per litre of diesel stands at RM1.74 per litre.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Oct 30.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.