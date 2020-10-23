Ismail Sabri: Forget politics, let’s work together in fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties must put aside their political differences as the country battles against the Covid-19 pandemic and work together to curb the spread of the virus, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said what’s important now was to break Covid-19 chain of infection and contain the spread of the virus in the country.

“I have said this before, let’s forget our political differences. I would like to invite her (Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh) to channel our energy towards fighting the pandemic.

“Let’s work together to curb the spread of Covid-19 among Malaysians. God-willing, if we work together, we will succeed,” he told a press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) development here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said this in response to Yeoh’s statement on social media urging the minister to stop holding daily press conferences if there was no substantive announcement that could help the people.

Ismail Sabri said he was responsible for informing the people regarding action taken by the authorities against those who flouted the RMCO standard operating procedures (SOP).

“People want the authorities to take action because it can help save others and they want to know what the government has done.

“If I don’t report this, people will assume that the government is not doing anything against those who violate the SOP,” he explained.

He said the public also wanted to know if stern action was taken against illegal immigrants, who have also contributed to the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Ismail Sabri stressed that his press conferences focused on security issues while Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah provided health-related information. — Bernama