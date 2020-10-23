Just banning rallies insufficient to control spread of Covid-19 – Dr Yii

KUCHING: By itself, banning rallies is an over-simplistic way of looking at things and is insufficient to control the spread of Covid-19 if the state election is held amidst high number of positive cases in the country, opined DAP Youth secretary Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said he was not going into the democratic argument of trying to limit democratic space for legitimate political activities, but what he was more concerned with is that even with immigration control, the state could not limit those that are coming into Sarawak, especially those on official duty under the Election Commission, police or other enforcement and government agencies.

He believed that to run an election in the biggest state in Malaysia, it will need a huge amount of manpower to be mobilised from Sabah and even Peninsular Malaysia, increasing the risk of anyone bringing in the virus into Sarawak, and worst to the rural areas where healthcare facilities are lacking.

“On top of that, how about Sarawakians working in Sabah and West Malaysia? Are we going to block them from coming back and deny their right to vote?

“What we are concerned is that even though in Sabah, there were SOPs set by the EC, yet there was little compliance including among the leaders, leading to a surge of cases.

“How can we guarantee proper enforcement or compliance with SOP if an election is held now in Sarawak?” he said in response to a statement by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

Dr Yii said the state government has a mandate until June 2021, and after that the EC can call an election within 60 days, which means the election can be held as late as August 2021.

“So I see no reason why we need to expedite an election to even this year when numbers of Covid-19 cases are so high all around us,” he said.

He pointed out that comparing with other countries such as Singapore and New Zealand is not proper comparison as Sarawak has different demographics and context.

He said Singapore is a small country, and most of their workforce to run the elections are internally mobilised without much need of people crossing the borders.

He noted that New Zealand postponed their election when the number of Covid-19 cases was high and only held it when it was 0 for the whole country over a certain period of time.

He said workforce in New Zealand was also internally mobilised.

“That is why I urge the state government not to take the lives of Sarawakians lightly.

“While they may have a political advantage for calling an early election, a caring government will always prioritise the lives of the people first and foremost,” he stressed.

Masing had suggested that all election campaigns that involve the gathering of large crowds be banned if the state polls is held amid the current surge in Covid-19 cases in the country

“All mass election rallies either in towns, in kampungs or longhouses should be banned,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday over the possibility of a state polls as Covid-19 cases escalate.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak president believed that the state election could still be held now but the Election Commission must put in place very stringent standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.