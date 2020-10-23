Miri athletes shine at Sarawak Wushu Elite Championship

KUCHING: Piasau Zhong Hua Wushu Club Miri athletes have done well in the inaugural Sarawak Wushu Elite Championship at Chung Hua Middle School No. 3 School Hall last weekend.

Despite fielding only a small team of three athletes, the club collected four gold, one silver, one bronze and one fourth placing to finish third overall behind Sarawak Sukma shadow team and Kuching Elite Wushu Club.

Klrvince Kong Zhe Hong delivered two golds in the Boys B 42-style taijiquan and Boys B 42-style taijijian.

Wong Xin Yi also contributed two gold medals after winning the Girls C changquan and Girls C daoshu as well as a silver in the Girls C gunshu while Beckham Chew Jun Yee bagged the bronze in the male optional jianshu and finished fourth in the male optional changquan.

The team was coached by Tan Chee Teng and managed by Chia Mee Ping.

Meanwhile, Mok Xiao Yuan and Fu Sian Wie who are also from Miri and representing the Sarawak Sukma shadow team, won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals in the two-day championship which was held behind closed doors.

Fu topped the male optional qiangshu with 9.83 points, beating Elvic Bong (9.40 points) into second place but finished second behind Elvic in the optional changquan and optional jianshu whereas Mok was third in the optional taijiquan.

“I am happy with the performance of the athletes from Miri and proud of their achievements because they are competing with the ‘best of the best’ athletes from the six participating teams and the State Sukma shadow team,” said Sarawak State Sports Council Miri Centre of Excellence for Wushu elite coach Jong Chin Wei.

“Apart from that, Beckham, Klrvince and Xin Yi passed the selection trial and will join state elite team for training during the year-end school holidays,” he added.

Jong was also impressed with the performances of two Iban athletes from Jun Wei Bintulu Wushu Club Aster Dylan Tamat and Astiq Luke Tamat who won three gold and two silver medals.

They will also be joining the state team for a short intensive training stint at the end of the year.

The president of Jun Wei Bintulu Wushu Club and former Piasau Zhong Hua Wushu Club secretary said Miri and Bintulu have been doing a good job in the development of wushu in the Northern Zone and will continue to groom new talents for Sarawak.