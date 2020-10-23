MITI: Mandatory for companies to implement WFH practice

KUALA LUMPUR: Industries are mandated to implement thework-from-home (WFH) practice for the staff in management and supervisory groups, and only 10 per cent of these groups can be allowed to work in the office.

In a statement of frequently asked questions related to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) issued today, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said the employees in management and supervisory groups include those whose tasks involve accounting, finance, administration, legislation, planning, and information and communications technology.

Employees are limited to being at the office for four hours only, from 10 am to 2 pm, for three days a week.

“Companies can run a rotation system to appoint representatives of management and supervisory groups who need to be at the office.

“The companies are also advised to provide a list of employees involved in (the) WFH and also in their operations for reference by the authorities, if needed,” said MITI.

The ministry said employers should issue a travel release letter to each employee who is allowed to work during the CMCO period.

Employees of other sectors categorised as informal sectors, such as retail, food, plantation, agriculture, hawker, food stalls, restaurants, food courts, grocery stores, and convenience stores, are allowed to work as usual in accordance with the CMCO’s standard operating procedures which have been set.

Employees of transportation services such as the public transport, express buses, Light Rail Transit services, taxis, e-hailing, and food delivery services can also work as usual, the ministry said. — Bernama