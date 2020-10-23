Nearly half breast cancer patients diagnosed in advanced stages

ALMOST half of newly-diagnosed breast cancer patients at Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Breast Clinic between January 2019 and June 2020 were in the advanced stages of the disease.

Revealing this was breast and endocrine surgeon Dr Adibah Ali, who set up SGH’s Breast and Endocrine Surgery Clinic at the end of 2018, after completing her three-year fellowship in breast and endocrine surgery.

“A total of 314 patients with newly-diagnosed breast cancer were presented to our Breast Clinic over a period from January 2019 to June 2020.

“Only 56 (18 per cent) patients are at Stage 1, while 114 (36 per cent) are Stage 2, and 144 (46 per cent) are at Stages 3 and 4.

“In contrast, most developed countries, like the United States and the United Kingdom, had reported more than 40 per cent of breast cancers are Stage 1, while 10 per cent are advanced stage, yearly,” she told The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed every October.

She noticed that during the Movement Control Order (MCO), which started in March this year, even more patients came in at late stages.

Dr Adibah emphasised that breast cancer is potentially 100 per cent curable if it is detected and treated at an early stage.

“This October, being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we must continue to campaign and raise awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and to show our support for people affected by breast cancer.

“Early detection and early treatment of breast cancer definitely saves lives,” she said.

Dr Adibah said doctors are constantly advocating for women above 50 years old to undergo mammograms and ultrasound screening to detect early cancer, which is the suspicious lesion detected from imaging before the lesions are palpable.

She also pointed out that some initiatives such as free or subsidised rates for screening have been offered to all women above 40 years old by the National Population and Family Development Board and some private hospitals.

“However, according to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019 by the Institute for Public Health (IKU), a research institute under the National Institutes of Health by the Ministry of Health, a staggering 75 per cent of women above the age of 40 in Malaysia have never had a mammogram in their life,” she shared.

While there is no current data on survivability rate locally, it can be predicted that the survivability rate is lower than that of developed countries as more women in Sarawak are presented at later stages, she pointed out.

“We should increase more awareness of early detection by early screening among women here,” she said.

On the Breast Clinic at SGH, Dr Adibah explained that before it existed, all breast cancer surgeries were performed by general surgeons.

Together with fellow breast and endocrine surgeon Dr Sharifah Ashrina Wan Ali, they also started oncoplastic or reconstructive surgeries for breast cancer. They are the only two trained breast and endocrine surgeons in Sarawak at present.

“We cover and receive referrals from other parts of Sarawak, and do monthly visits to the other hospitals. The clinic here reviews about 160 patients in a week.

“We perform on an average of eight to 10 patients per week. At SGH, two times per week. We do weekly visits to Bau Hospital, Serian Hospital, and the SGH Heart Centre,” she said.

Dr Adibah revealed that since early this year, SGH’s Breast and Endocrine Surgery Clinic has been collaborating with Cancer Research Malaysia (CRM) to establish a patient navigation centre known as the Pink Ribbon Centre.

“The aim of this centre is to reduce the barriers between patients and us so that this can improve timely access to diagnosis and treatment.

“The secondary objective is to reduce the defaulter rate due to logistics or poor income. The team members will navigate patients to get their treatment without delay and ensure that patients are financially supported with available schemes. The community nurses will keep in touch with patients and ensure they come for the scheduled treatment,” she explained.

Dr Adibah noted that there are a few contributory factors for patients who came at late stages.

“Barriers like distance, or nobody to bring them to seek treatment are still among the main factors.

“However, for women in urban areas, some of them are afraid to come because they are in denial although they realise that they have cancer,” she said.

She added, with some relief, that only a minority of patients in Sarawak turn to alternative treatment, unlike in other states where there are illegal centres claiming to cure cancer.

For Dr Adibah, the most challenging moment in the job is breaking the news either to patients with newly-diagnosed breast cancer or to those patients who had recurrence after completing previous treatments.

“There are moments when we face patients who presented late after they had chosen alternative treatment and we have limited medical treatment to offer them,” she said.

Dr Adibah, who is also a Society for Cancer Awareness and Advocacy (SCAN) medical advisor, believes non-governmental organisations and other breast cancer support groups play important roles.

“Sharing their experiences and showing them how they have survived will be able to give new hope to the patients.

“As a medical advisor for SCAN, I participate in their activities especially in delivering talks and clarifying issues related to my expertise. Most SCAN members are breast cancer survivors, hence SCAN is a good platform for the survivors or new patients to reach us and gain knowledge about breast cancer,” she said.