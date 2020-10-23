Sarawak still aim for Sukma crown

KUCHING: Sarawak contingent is in no hurry to announce its medal target for the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor next April.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said with the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, it is too early to decide on the medal target.

“The Covid-19 has disrupted our preparations and brought challenges to us. We will announce the medal target once the situation improves and when all athletes return to contingent training camp,” he added.

However, Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said Sarawak’s ultimate aim is to become the overall champions and regain the title that had eluded them for over 20 years.

Sarawak were champions of the biennial national multi-sport event for three consecutive times in 1990, 1992 and 1994.

Abdul Karim also hoped that Johor Sukma would go ahead as planned.

“Johor Sukma 2020 was supposed to be held in July this year. But it has been postponed first to March and then to April next year,” he said.

The Games were pushed forward to April 2-10 to allow over 170 athletes to sit for their Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) from March 1 to 9.

Meanwhile, Para Sukma was rescheduled for March 8-13 and will take place before Sukma next year for the first time ever.

“I hope the organiser will not postpone it again because our athletes are well prepared for Johor Games,” he told reporters after meeting Sukma teams and visiting the high-performance gym at the Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya on Tuesday.

“The high-performance gym is managed by the Sarawak Sports Corporation and Sarawak State Sports Council and is temporarily housed here.

“The gym will move to a new place in the future and it will be well equipped with the necessary facilities so that we can improve the athletes both physically and mentally,” added Abdul Karim.

The Asajaya assemblyman was accompanied by Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Nancy Jolhi and SSC High Performance Unit officers during the visit.