SDMC: No new infection detected in Bah Arnab, Putra clusters in the state

KUCHING: Two active Covid-19 clusters Bah Arnab Cluster in Kuching and Putra Cluster in Bintulu recorded no new infection yesterday, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The infection tally for Bah Arnab Cluster remained at 12 cases including the index case, said SDMC in its daily update press statement yesterday.

“A total of 72 individuals have been screened. Of these, four cases have been detected during the first screening while eight other cases detected on the 10th day screening during quarantine.

“Sixty individuals were tested negative for Covid-19, including 28 of those who had undergone the second screening on the 10th day,” said SDMC.

SDMC said this made the positive rate of Bah Arnab Cluster at 16.67 per cent.

As at noon yesterday, four cases from this cluster had recovered and discharged from the hospital while eight other cases were still being treated at the isolation wards where their conditions were stable, it added.

The Bah Arnab Cluster reported no fatality as of yesterday.

“The Putra Cluster in Bintulu also reported no new positive case, with its infections tally maintained at six cases. One infection was detected and recorded in Selangor,” pointed out SDMC.

It said 190 individuals had been screened, with only six cases or 3.16 per cent of the total tested positive for Covid-19.

SDMC said of the 183 cases that were tested negative for the virus on the first screening, 79 individuals or 43.2 per cent of the total had been screened for the second time on the 10th day.

It added that the rT-PCR test results of all the 79 individuals came back negative for Covid-19.

“As at noon today (yesterday), all cases involved in this cluster are being treated at isolation wards of the hospital and their conditions are stable. No fatality has been reported under this cluster,” said SDMC.

At present, Kuching, Bintulu and Lubok Antu remained yellow zones with a combined number of 18 local transmissions in the last 14 days.

Of the total, Kuching recorded 13 cases followed by Bintulu four cases and Lubok Anto one case.

“The number of yellow zones remains at three while 37 other districts in Sarawak remain green zones,” pointed out SDMC.

It said the police had issued four compound notices to individuals who failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

SDMC added that two compound notices were issued in Miri and one each in Sarikei and Bau.