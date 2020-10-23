SK Tg Belipat to get RM80,000 grant for roof

MIRI: SK Tanjung Belipat in Niah, near here, will receive a grant of RM80,000 to install a roof over the school’s assembly area.

Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus announced the grant during a leader with the people programme at the school on Wednesday.

She said despite not having complete facilities, the rural school was a good example of teachers being committed to providing the best education for their students.

“Even though it is in a rural area and does not have the best of facilities, the school management still manages

to provide a comfortable, clean, and peaceful learning environment for its students,” she said.

“This school is located in a rural area but you can see everyone’s effort in making the school presentable and beautiful. This in turn provides a conducive learning environment for the students.”

Rosey also officially opened the school’s new resource centre and toured the school compound.