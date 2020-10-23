Uggah: Don’t listen to opposition’s ‘sweet promises’, Telang Usan folks should continue supporting GPS

MIRI (Oct 23): With the state election lurking in the horizon, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the opposition will do their best to get the rural folks in the Telang Usan constituency to vote for their candidate.

He added that the opposition will resort to making all kind of sweet promises and claims as usual, but the people should not to be easily misled.

Uggah said this in his officiating address at the closing of a two-day Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Kampung Long Loyang, Ulu Baram community hall this morning.

He advised the people to learn from the past where they had supported a member of parliament and a state assemblyman from the opposition.

“They have not delivered anything significant to the people. They have failed to deliver what they had promised which has affected the people. But the situation is different now.

“Your current representative, Dennis Ngau (Telang Usan assemblyman) who is in the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government has done and achieved a lot for you.

“He is young, he is hardworking and full of ideas on how to bring in more progress. He is also vocal in highlighting Telang Usan’s needs in the State Legislative Assembly sittings.

“He has behind him the very stable, very strong GPS government whose objectives are to serve the people and to protect the state’s rights and wealth,” he pointed out.

Thus he said, having Dennis to serve them again after the next election is only for their continued benefits.

“So my advice is to give him your votes. Let him and the GPS government win handsomely,” he said adding that the GPS government had also made it one of its core objectives to properly develop rural areas.

He stressed that the Highland Development Authority was created out of this concern, where an initial budget of RM1.5 billion had been allocated to implement basic infrastructures like roads and bridges so important for its overall accessibility.

“Do not derail what is being implemented and planned by supporting non-GPS candidates in the election. There is still much more to be done.

“In addition, the state government is in the process of planning for development projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan. We want Dennis to be involved,” he said.