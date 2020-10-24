3 medical officers from Kelantan mobilised to Queen Elizabeth Hospital

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 24): Three medical officers from the Kelantan State Health Department were mobilised to Queen Elizabeth Hospital today.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the team would be on duty here until 31 December 2020.

“They are the medical officers from Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital, Machang Hospital and Jeli Hospital.

“All of these frontline personnel are ready to carry out their duties on the ground, in the country’s efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

On behalf of Malaysians, Dr Noor thanked their contributions to this country.

Meanwhile on 22 October 2020, Dr Noor also said that the Second Public Health Assistance Team for Covid-19 was mobilised to the state of Sabah.

The team is comprised of 72 officers of various categories namely Medical Officers (2), Assistant Medical Officers (2), Nurses (2), Assistant Environmental Health Officers (41) and Public Health Assistants (25).

They are from the Health Ministry Headquarters Office (1) and from the State Health Departments of Kelantan (19), Pahang (16), Terengganu (15), Melaka (10), Perak (6) and Negeri Sembilan (5).

These officers were stationed at several locations of medical facilities in Sabah, namely Tawau (14), Papar (8), Semporna (8), Lahad Datu (7), Tuaran (6), Kota Kinabalu (5), Putatan (5), Ranau (5), Tenom (5), Beaufort (3), Keningau (3) and Penampang (3).

The team will assist in case investigations, contact detection, sampling, active case detection, enforcement of Act 342 and disinfection activities.