Abdul Karim: Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020 harbours zero political elements, all about youth-oriented activities

KUCHING (Oct 24): The ‘Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020’ youth programme has no political elements, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Wherever we go with this programme, we do not want to see any political flags even when we have got our own political party.

“When it comes to being with the youths, we put aside the party and we try to see what is good to develop (for) them,” he stressed when officiating at the programme for Demak Laut youths at Penview Convention Centre Demak today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, pointed out that the young people of Sarawak are very important in the future of the state and the nation and need to be nurtured in the right way.

“We want all youths to have their own stance, to be analytical and to differentiate between the good and the bad. It is up to them to determine what is best for the direction of the state and nation in the future,” he said.

He added that he was pleased and proud to see that the youths of Sarawak have a very keen spirit of patriotism where they have visited in various corners of Sarawak since the start of the programme.

“Youth is a time when each of us have that revolutionary or rebellious streak, which sometimes will lead us on the wrong path and make us become lost in life.

“We do not want that, as we want to see everyone succeed in life,” he said.

“Each one of you must have a sense of leadership. Even if does not mean that you will become a leader, one day all of you will become leaders in your own family.

“That is why we ‘turun padang’ to be with the you and sacrifice even our weekends. To us, you are precious.

“We need the youths of today who are able to inherit and receive that mantle of power,” he said.

Earlier, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Hipni informed that the session at Demak Laut is the 17th in the programme, and was participated by nearly 200 youths from villages under the constituency.

“Such a programme is the best platform for the youths to bring up issues that are of concern to them,” he said.

The annual programme was set up for local youths in all divisions across Sarawak, with the aim to foster better understanding on various development programmes and initiatives slated for the younger generation. It was postponed in March this year due to the Movement Control Order but has resumed since July with Standard Operating Procedures in place.