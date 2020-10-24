Bandar Kuching rep hits out at minister for ‘unethical’ social media post

KUCHING (Oct 24): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii believes it is ‘unethical’ for Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to share confidential information of Covid-19 patients detected on Friday.

“This is kinda (sic) unethical, as while it’s important to inform of the locations affected, certain confidential information, especially patient’s information, much (sic) be protected,” said Dr Yii in a Facebook post today.

Dr Yii said Dr Sim’s post had originally indicated that a ‘kueh seller’s son’ operating a food store along Carpenter Street had been tested positive for Covid-19 but that information had since been removed from Dr Sim’s Facebook post.

“If anything, it is the responsibility of Health Department to do the necessary contact tracing or inform the public,” he said, adding he had paid a visit to stall owners and hawkers at Carpenter Street who had been affected by the ‘unverified and vague news’ written by Dr Sim on Friday.

Dr Yii said such a vague announcement by the minister would have caused misunderstandings, as there were many food sellers around the areas concerned.

While acknowledging the importance on updating the public with reliable and verified information about Covid-19, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) member said it was pertinent for the information to be specific, clear and verified.

“This is to not to create stigma and wrong perceptions against people who just wants to earn a simple living to put food on a table,” said Dr Yii.