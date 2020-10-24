Banning election rallies puts opposition on the back foot — Ngu

KUCHING: Banning election rallies as suggested by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing will definitely benefit the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) because the opposition has restricted access to the mainstream media.

Federation of Chinese Associations Betong and Sri Aman Divisions president Dato Ngu Piew Seng who made the remarks, also pointed out that opposition parties need political rallies as rally these gatherings had proven to be their most effective way to reach out to the voters.

“They (opposition) are likely to be more adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on physical campaigning.

Opposition political rallies in the past had proved to be the most effective way of winning campaigns,” Ngu said yesterday when asked to respond to Masing’s suggestion.

“Unless the relevant authorities in lieu of physical rallies, provide more airtime on national free-to-air TV channels for political parties and candidates, it is safe to say the next state would be unfair to them. That is, allow all political parties and candidates to put their messages out to voters, while safeguarding public health and safety,” he said.

Ngu also pointed out the lack of internet coverage in rural areas of Sarawak makes it more difficult for the opposition parties to get their messages through to rural voters.