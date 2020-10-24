Bone fragments believed to be human skeletal remains found at jungle

KUCHING: Bone fragments believed to be human skeletal remains were found by a villager at Kampung Tabut, Skrang on Thursday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement yesterday said the villager stumbled upon the remains while checking hunting traps in the jungle.

He informed the police who requested assistance from the fire department to recover the remains at 7pm Thursday.

However, the operation was only carried out at 10.20am yesterday by teams from Betong fire station, police, civil defence force and 25 villagers at the scene in Bukit Rabung, Tabut about 1.3km from Rumah Karin, Tabut.

It is believed that the skeletal remains could be a victim who had gone missing July 22 this year.

A t-shirt, hat and backpack believed to belong to the missing person were also found at the scene.

The remains were handed over to the police for further action.

The identity of the remains can only be determined after a laboratory test.