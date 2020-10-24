CHMS No. 4 runs recruitment drive at 36 primary schools

KUCHING: Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 4 is on a campaign to recruit new students for next year.

A statement yesterday said principal Johnny Kon visited 36 Chinese primary schools in and around the city and Samarahan recently to hand out flyers and introduce the school to potential new students.

Among the schools visited were Chung Hua Primary Schools Nos. 1 to 6, SJK Pending, SJK Chung Hua Penrissen 4 1/2 Mile, SJK Chung Hua Matang 7 Mile, SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawah, SJK Chung Hua Tapang, SJK Tondong, SJK Chung Hua Bau, SK St Paul, SJK Sam Hup Hin, SJK Bintawa, SJK Song Kheng Hai, SJK Stampin, SJK Lumba Kuda, and SJK Kenyalang.

Kon said the school is targeting to take in 90 new students in three classes next year. To date, CHMS No. 4 has registered 60 newcomers. He hoped parents would choose to send their children to the school given the increasing importance of Chinese education in light of the growth of China and the wide use of Mandarin.

Kon noted that parents of today placed emphasis on positive and caring education, which are among the thrusts of CHMS No. 4.

“Send your children to our school where we are dedicated to providing a relaxing learning environment for our students whose efforts would not go unrecognised,” he said.

For more information about CHMS No. 4, call the school on 082-243860 or Kon on 017-2286007 between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to noon on Saturday.