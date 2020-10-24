Choice to be anchor tenant at La Promenade Mall

KUCHING: Local supermarket chain Choice will be one of the anchor tenants at La Promenade Mall

here, says Hock Seng Lee (HSL).

The supermarket of 9,774square feet on the ground floor will open around New Year. According to HSL executive director Tony Yu, the collaboration took over a year to finalise after extensive brainstorming and negotiating, from brand values to layout and pricing strategies.

“La Promenade is HSL’s flagship property development and Choice will be opening a great new outlet here representing our collective best practices and desire to innovate cooperatively,” he said.

Choice’s chief executive Dr Allan Hon said the new outlet will meet the needs of La Promenade’s residents, HSL staff and Kuching-Samarahan Expressway commuters.

“We are committed to deliver and carry a wide range of daily essentials and signature imported products as a service-oriented brand.

“It is important to listen to the community and pay attention to their needs to create a supermarket that is relevant, affordable and modern. We want to be part of Kota Samarahan’s present and future ambition,” he said.

Australia-based BHO Interiors designed this new contemporary outlet which will prioritise fresh produce, leafy greens, imported meat, freshly-baked bread, personal care section with serviced and self-checkout counters.

La Promenade Mall is one of three components within the 10-storey HSL Tower. The mall occupies levels one to three, a fourth floor comprises office suites for lease, while the construction specialist’s new HQ is on levels five to 10.

HSL Tower is the first privately built Green Building Index certified office in East Malaysia.

Early tenants like Choice Supermarket Group enjoy planning flexibility, usually not possible once malls are fully operational,” said its leasing manager Trish Lui.

“Choice faces a row of eateries and coffee bars on the ground floor near lifts, the underground carpark and ground level ramps,” she said, adding that La Promenade Mall is a lease-only development to optimise tenancy mix.

Choice Supermarket joins the 200-acre development with Precinct Luxe, the second phase of gated homes completed and phase one, Precinct Premiere fully sold out and phase three, Precinct Grande under construction.

For more information, visit hsl.com.my and lapromenademall.com.my.