CMCO in Sabah extended till Nov 9 – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): The state-wide Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah scheduled to end on Oct 26, will be extended for another 14 days, from Oct 27 until Nov 9.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was decided in the National Security Council’s (NSC) special meeting today, after examining the current COVID-19 developments in the state.

He said as of now, the Ministry of Health (MOH) was still conducting targeted screenings in the state, and there were many positive cases being detected.

“In this regard, upon the recommendation of the Sabah NSC and the advice of the MOH, the government has agreed to extend the CMCO throughout Sabah for 14 days,” he said during his press conference at Wisma Pertahanan.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the special meeting today also agreed to enforce an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Taman Semarak and the Balung People’s Housing Project in Tawau for 14 days from Oct 26 to Nov 8, following the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the two localities.

He said the EMCO imposed in the two locations involved 4,266 houses with 21,470 residents, all of whom would not be allowed to leave the area.

“All schools, mosques and other houses of worship will be closed during this period, while some flexibility is given to grocery stores to operate, only from 6 am to 6 pm.

“Sports, recreational, social and cultural activities are not allowed, and the MOH will conduct targeted screenings of the residents involved,” he said.

Food supplies will be distributed by the state government and coordinated by the State Disaster Operations Control Centre, he said

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister said that the EMCO at the Tropicana Staff Hostel in Petaling Jaya will end according to schedule tomorrow (Oct 25).

However, he said the area would still be under the CMCO announced for the state of Selangor.

According to him, the MOH had conducted a total of 503 screenings at the hostel as of yesterday, with 23 positive cases detected.

“All of them have received treatment at the hospital, while close contacts have been instructed to undergo mandatory quarantine,” he added.

The government previously announced an EMCO at the staff quarters from Oct 12 to Oct 25. — Bernama