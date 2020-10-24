Covid-19: 1 new cluster detected in Kuching district

KUCHING: The Sarawak Health Department today identified a new Covid-19 cluster that was detected in Kuching district here.

Dubbed the ‘Baki Cluster’, the case index for the cluster involve Case 768 who was found positive on Oct 18.

“A total of 68 close contacts of the case were screened. One of the contacts, Case 770 was found positive on Oct 22 and another three cases – Case 774, 775 and 776 were detected on Oct 23.

“This brings the total case in the cluster was five cases including the index case,” said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement today.

It said that currently the cluster only involved close relatives, but further investigation and detection on other contacts to the cluster was currently underway, conducted by the Sarawak Health Department .

“The Active Case Detection (ACD) for the cluster will commence on Oct 25 and those who were contacted by the Ministry of Health (MoH) are urged to cooperate for the sake of public safety and wellbeing,” SDMC added.

As at Oct 24, all cases involved in the cluster are receiving treatment at the hospital’s isolation wards and they were reportedly stable. No deaths were recorded from this cluster.

The addition of the new ‘Baki Cluster’ brings the total tally of active clusters in the state to three.

No new cases were detected from the Bah Arnab cluster in Kuching and Putra Cluster in Bintulu today.