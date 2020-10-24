Covid-19: SDMC confirms 8 new positive cases in Sarawak, all local infections in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 24): Sarawak has recorded eight new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 780, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

SDMC in its daily update press statement today said all eight cases were locally transmitted and were detected in Kuching.

Case 773 involved a local female who came into close contact with Case 752 and Case 759 who were found positive on Oct 12 and 15 respectively and had a history of visiting Case 752 when the latter was undergoing home quarantine.

“The first rT-PCR test was conducted on the case on Oct 13 and was found negative for Covid-19 on Oct 14. She was sent to the quarantine centre to undergo the remaining 14-day quarantine.

“The case had undergone a second rT-PCR test on Oct 22 and results revealed that the case tested positive for the virus.

“She did not show any symptoms of infection and was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, Case 774, 775 and 776 were also in close contact with Case 768, who was found positive for the virus on Oct 18. All three cases were detected through the second screening conducted yesterday.

It is learnt that the cases were also in close contact with Case 770, who also contracted the virus from Case 768.

“Case 774 involve a local female who is a health worker at a government health facility in Kuching. The case experienced fever and coughing from Oct 14 onwards.

“Case 775 involves a local female who works as a cleaner in a mall in Kuching. Case 776 involves a local female who works as a cook at a government health facility in Kuching. She experienced fever and coughing since Oct 6.

“All three cases were admitted to the SGH isolation wards for further treatment,” SDMC said.

Case 777 and Case 778 were close contacts to Case 771 and these cases had undergone self screening at a private health facility in Kuching on Oct 23 after Case 771 was found positive.

Case 777 was a local female who works as a cake seller in Kuching who previously conducted her business at Jalan Seladah construction site in Jalan Song, near Emart Batu Kawa, near Steven Yong Shell, Yung Kong Hardware, Mile 4 1/2 carwash, Bako Kaya scrap metal trading area and Royal Richmond Gold Condominium.

“Individuals who purchased the cakes from Case 771 and Case 777 during the last two weeks are advised to come forward and undergo Covid-19 screening, ” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, Case 778 involves a local female who was a student in China and had been in Sarawak since Jan 13.

Both Case 777 and 778 had a history of respiratory tract infection last week but they managed to recover and they have since been admitted to isolation wards in SGH.

Case 779 involves a local housewife who was detected after undergoing a Covid-19 screening test at a private hospital as she was about to give birth to her baby via caesarean method. She did not show any symptoms, did not have travel history abroad or in high risk areas and did not come into close contact with other positive Covid-19 cases.

She had undergone the Covid-19 screening on Oct 23 and was found positive on the same day.

“The case is currently under investigation to determine the cause of infection and contact tracing activities and further investigation currently underway.

“Until the source of the infection is know, the case will be categorised as locally transmitted case, based on early history of the case’s movement,” SDMC said.

Case 780 involves a local male who works as a plumber here and had undergone self screening at a private health facility here on Oct 23 as he complained of having coughs, sore throat and body ache since Oct 22. The rT-PCR tests revealed that the case was positive on the same day.

“The case did not have travel history abroad or to high risk places and did not have close contact with positive Covid-19 cases. The case is currently investigated to determine the cause of infection and contact tracing activities and further investigation currently underway,” SDMC said.

SDMC said there were six new recoveries and discharged cases today involving one case from SGH and the remaining five were from Bintulu Hospital.

This brings the recovered and discharged tally to 727 cases or 93.21 per cent of the total number of infections.

“The number of cases that are still being treated at hospitals are 34 with 27 cases in SGH, with seven cases each at Miri Hospital.

“No patients are currently receiving treatment at intensive care units (ICU). No fatalities were reported, with the number of deaths in the state remaining unchanged at 19 cases or 2.44 per cent of the total cases,” it added.