ESSCom warns smugglers to cease activities

LAHAD DATU: The commander of Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), DCP Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman once again reminded those involved in smuggling of illegal immigrants or subsidised items to immediately stop their activities.

Ahmad Fuad said ESSCom had identified some individuals acting as tekong darat (middlemen) who are believed to be involved in such activities.

“The tekong darat in Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) especially in the hotspot areas should stop their activities as we are planning to charge those involved in the activities.

“I am giving a serious warning, we have identified some individuals in our list for action to be taken,” he said, in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Fuad said that ESSCom, through the Op Cegah Pati (OCP), will enhance and strengthen their control through sea, land and air especially in the hotspot areas.

He said ESSCom will design the existing operations with the number of assets and manpower, and the cooperation from all security agencies, including the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysian Police, General Operation Force and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

He urged the public to immediately inform the ESSCom Operations Centre or nearest Police station in the event of illegal immigrant or smuggling activities in their respective areas.

“Cooperation and support from all walks of life are welcome in efforts to prevent and curb smuggling activities in Sabah’s east coast,” he added.