Every civil servant must have sense of integrity — Minister

KUCHING: Corruption is a threat to any organisation including the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, says minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Stressing his point further, he underlines integrity and accountability as ‘necessary principles that must exist in all public servants, in carrying out their duties and responsibilities’.

“The purpose the government allocating public funds is for all levels of industry players to benefit and at the same time, it is meant to improve the economy.

“We must shut out every chance and opportunity for corruption to seep into the organisations, in preventing any loss of public funds from occurring,” he said in his speech for the launch of his ministry’s ‘Integrity Week 2020’ yesterday.

Adding on, Abdul Karim the establishment of relevant acts, ordinances, circulars, guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) was meant to instil in every civil servant the essence of integrity and transparency in their work culture.

He said having strong integrity would prevent corruption, misappropriation of authority and abuse of power from ever taking place.

Based on the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694), there are four main corruption offences – asking for or receiving bribes, offering or giving bribes, making false claims, and using one’s position as a bribe, said Abdul Karim.

“Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. It can be classified as grand, petty and political, depending on the amounts of money lost and the sector where it occurs.”

Under the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023, the government has identified these sectors as high-risk areas for corruption – political governance, public sector administration, public procurement, legislation and the judiciary, law enforcement and corporate governance.

“Based on the corruption trend in Malaysia between 2013 and 2018, the public sector is regarded as holding the highest risk for corruption, accounting for 63 per cent of total number of cases. This is caused by weak governance in procurement, law enforcement and administration.

“The involvement of civil servants does not only cause losses in public funds, but also it also questions the integrity of the public sector in ensuring the security and prosperity of the nation.

“Corruption does not only destroy individuals – it can also destroy the country,” stressed the minister.

Earlier in his remarks, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee said the ministry had been running various programmes to strengthen the awareness of integrity among its workforce such as the ‘Integrity Pledge’, workshop on ‘Corruption Risk Management’, the planning of the Whi’tleblowers’ Policy, the ‘No Gift’ policy and the ‘Integrity Kit’.

“The ministry has put in the efforts to prepare a structured and clear anti-corruption framework; improve integrity, accountability and transparency in the administrative process to reduce corruption, malpractice and abuse of power; and create a corruption-free and high-integrity image for the ministry,” said Hii.