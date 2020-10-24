Hishammuddin appointed new BN treasurer-general

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has been appointed as the new Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general, replacing Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the minor reshuffle was conducted after taking into account several aspects meant to strengthen the coalition’s organisational structure.

He said the appointment was made after consulting the presidents of other component parties.

“However, Tengku Adnan will continue to carry out his duties as Umno treasurer,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid hoped that Hishammuddin, who is also the Sembrong MP, would be able to discharge the duties entrusted to him to the best of his abilities.

He also conveyed BN’s appreciation on Tengku Adnan’s contributions and services as BN treasurer-general. — Bernama