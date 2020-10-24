I can’t comment on something based on hearsay, says Abang Johari on rumoured emergency

KUCHING (Oct 24): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is refusing to comment on talks that the federal government is contemplating declaring a state of emergency.

He said as far he was concerned, he did not know if there was going to be a state of emergency or not.

“I can’t comment when I don’t have the details. There are all sorts of comments on social media, I’m aware of that, but whether it’s true or not, I don’t know.

“So how can I comment when I don’t know?” he told a press conference after the earth breaking ceremony for upgrading of five roundabouts along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway here today.

Asked if he agreed with the state of emergency if it was imposed, he replied in the same vein, saying that he could not comment without knowing any details about the situation.

He said he did not want to comment on something that was “based on hearsay”.

“Yesterday, people said the state of emergency will be announced, but there was no announcement.

“I cannot comment on something that is not real. Commenting on comments based on hearsay is not right.

“If I comment on comments based on hearsay, other people then will comment on what I comment and then it goes on and on,” he said.

Abang Johari believed that the state of emergency was a “very serious subject” which is why he would refrain from making any comments at the moment.

“If I don’t have anything or know anything about the subject how can I comment. Be fair lah,” he said.