Istana Negara: King to discuss with Malay Rulers on PM’s proposals soon

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will discuss with the Malay Rulers at Istana Negara soon on proposals submitted by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to His Majesty yesterday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty understands the need for the continuation of the country’s administration to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In fact, His Majesty is also very concerned about the people’s anxiety and worries over this latest development,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement from Istana Negara.

“As such, Al-Sultan Abdullah advises the people to remain calm, not panic and be patient in facing this latest situation while waiting for a decision on the proposals,” Ahmad Fadil said.

The public is also advised not to engage in any speculation that can cause confusion and anxiety and threaten peace and order in the country.

Ahmad Fadil said the His Majesty had consented to an audience by Muhyiddin at Istana Abdul Aziz, Kuantan, yesterday (Oct 23).

He said the audience was requested by Muhyiddin after chairing a special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya yesterday morning.

During the about an hour-and-a-half audience, Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah consented to hear a briefing on the proposals that had been made at the special Cabinet meeting for His Majesty to consider for implementation. – Bernama