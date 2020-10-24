Man in Pending Industrial Estate arrested for illegal possession of 42 protected birds, 3 tortoises

KUCHING (Oct 24): A 48-year-old man in Pending Industrial Estate was arrested for illegal possession of 42 birds and three tortoises classified as protected species in the state.

The arrest was made after Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) enforcement officers saw and found several birdcages at the backyard of the staff quarters while patrolling in Pending on Oct 22 at around 11am.

SFC in a statement today said the birds were identified as 29 Burung Terkukur (spotted dove), four Burung Merbok (grey dove), five Burung Tiong Gembala Kerbau (common myna), two Burung Punai (green pigeon), two Burung Perling Mata Merah (Asian glossy starling).

Also found were three tortoises in a separate cage.

SFC said those birds and tortoises are classified as protected species under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998.

Any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells, offers for sale or claims to be offering for sale, imports, exports, or is in possession of any protected animal or any recognizable part without a license issued by the Controller shall be guilty.

“The man was caught red-handed and investigated under section 37(1)(c) of the ordinance. The offense carries a maximum punishment of RM10,000 fine and one year imprisonment upon conviction.

“Members of the public who have information on illegal activities are encouraged to report through SFC hotlines – Kuching (019-8859996), Sibu (019-8883561), Bintulu (019-8332737), Miri (019-8290994),” added the statement.