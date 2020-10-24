MetMalaysia issues advisory on Saudel tropical storm

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe tropical storm advisory on Saudel Storm which may cause strong winds and rough seas over waters off the South China Sea.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the distance between the storm and nearest town is about 1,315 km northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

“Based on observation at 8 am today, the location of the tropical storm was approximately 590 km northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam, and moving towards west-northwest at a speed of five km per hour.

“The maximum wind speed can reach up to 111 km per hour,” the statement said. – Bernama